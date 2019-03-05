Rodeogoers brave Houston's cold to take in HLSR

HOUSTON - On Monday evening, rodeogoers traded traditional rodeo attire for heavy jackets, gloves and scarves.

The cold weather didn’t stop them from enjoying the outdoor wine garden, carnival and outdoor activities but compared to the last several days, not as many people were outside.

Rodeo organizers said the temperature didn’t dip low enough for them to change or cancel any of the outdoor activities.

Many people cozied up to the lamp heaters at the wine garden.

"It's absolutely freezing,” said Jeffrey Mitchell, who joined some friends for some wine. “It’s Monday Funday.”

"I have on my warm gloves, my puffer coat and about three layers underneath and liquid courage,” said Bailee Mitchell, who also enjoyed a glass of wine in the crisp weather.

"It's the best time of year. (I'm) here in Houston, got great music, great people,” said Austin Lynch, who also braved the colder temperatures.

"My son's been asking me to come to the rodeo all week. I finally got a day off from work,” Lily Sahagun said.

Others relied on drinks to stay warm. Many traded lemonade and cold sweet tea for coffee.

"I thought it wasn't going to be as cold as, like, it is right now, but it's really cold,” said Page Smith.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.