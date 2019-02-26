Rodeo Flair: Local woman creates custom hats that spruce up any rodeo look

HOUSTON - It’s day two of the Houston rodeo, and the fun continues. The gates open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and camel rides, mutton bustin’, petting zoo and shopping start soon after.

The carnival opens at 4 p.m Tuesday, and the rodeo starts at 6:45 p.m.

After two hours of rodeo fun, Latin pop and Bachata artist Prince Royce will be making his rodeo debut at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Royce released his first album in March 2010 and has since received 22 Latin Billboard music awards, among other honors.

The admission for the grounds is $15 for adults, and for $5 more, people can get in to see Prince Royce’s performance. There are still tickets available on the rodeo website.

Of course, before heading out to enjoy all the fun, it’s important to look the part. That means bringing out your best Western look, from boots to a blinged-out hat.

KPRC2 reporter Cathy Hernandez spent some time with Diane Painter – aka The Hat Lady – from Southern Gal Glitz to get herself fitted for a custom rodeo-ready hat.

Painter has been designing and customizing hats for over 25 years and is busy turning cowboy hats into masterpieces for the rodeo season.

“If you’re gonna have the boots, you gotta have a hat. That’s just Texas style,” Painter said. “I’m going to have some glitz or something sparkly. Gotta leave a little sparkle everywhere you go. You got to have that last little kick of glamour to set your whole outfit off. If you’re gonna do it, you might as well go 100 percent.”

Painter is a firm believer that the more bling, the better, and has been creating masterpieces one cowboy hat at a time, each one customized.

“I actually cut the leather, and punch the hat, lace the hat, we have to cut this part of the brim of the hat,” Painter said. “Then we decide what band we want to put on it. And then we build and create the feather.”

Her clients return their year after year for Southern Gal's talent and style that can turn any rodeogoer into a rodeo king or queen.

“We can go purple, we can go black, brown, green, purple. Whatever your imagination is,” she said. “You know I like a lot of bling so I decided to add the feather to give it a little more style and fru-fru," Painter said. “I have a lot of women come and say, ‘I don’t look good in a hat’ and I’m like, ‘Yes you do.’ You put one of these hats on with the bling on, how could you not look good?”

VIDEO: Check out Cathy Hernandez's custom hat made by Painter

