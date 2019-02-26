Rain doesn't slow down first day of Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - The weather was one of the big stories on the first day of the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Rain, cloudy skies and cool temperatures left the carnival area sparse and the rides fairly empty.

"People are worried about the rain and getting sick you know right now," Kiara Commodore said. "So people are not really going to be here for the first day but it's going to pick up. They'll pick up some sombreros, some hats. They'll be fine."

But despite the lack of action outside -- the atmosphere was buzzing on the inside.

From the rodeo competition to the Kacey Musgraves concert, NRG Stadium and NRG Center were the places to be.

The rodeo truly has something for everyone, from merchandise, to hugs from all your favorite animals, to pony rides.

"It's in our blood," Cory Farber said. "You're not a Houstonian if you don't come do this right?"

Despite the first day's weather, rodeogoers know there are brighter days ahead in the coming weeks.

