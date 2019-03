HOUSTON - Portions of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's AGVENTURE in NRG will be closed Sunday due to a water main break, Rodeo officials said.

The animals inside are safe and unharmed.

Activities inside NRG Center, as well as the petting zoo and poultry exhibit, are open. The carnival and all other outdoor activities are also open, officials said.



