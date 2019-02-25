One-of-a-kind Titan ride, other fun things make their 2019 rodeo debut

There are plenty of new things to do at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year.

“We want to keep things fresh. We want to give people a reason to come back beyond just what we had last year,” said President Joel Cowley

The rodeo is “keeping it fresh” in 2019 with five new rides at the carnival. Probably the most exciting is the Titan, the only one of its kind in the United States

“I just took a test ride on the Titan, it’s 17 stories tall, gets up to 60 mph, pulls 4Gs. You can come over the top upside down. It was absolutely fantastic,” said Cowley.

A couple others include Klondike, the only fully portable looping coaster, and the Ice Jet, a runaway-sled-themed thrill ride.

Between the Astrodome and NRG Stadium is the new social tower. Digital screens will show rodeo information, but people can also get an augmented reality experience.

“So they can stand there in front of a camera and maybe have a cowboy hat on their head,” said Cowley.

There is a unique opportunity in the NRG Center. People can take a picture and place it on a 12 foot by 6-foot mosaic wall and, at the end of the rodeo, it will unveil a surprise image.

Inside the stadium, the Action Seats located in the front rows, have been updated with new, more comfortable chairs and decking, which adds 4 to 5 inches of legroom.

The VIP Champions Club is a private club that costs $175 a person. People can watch the rodeo and concert from big screens with all you can eat and drink.

“Have all the food, all the beverage(s) that they so desire, watch the show, watch the rodeo on TV on large screens,” he said.

The rodeo has also added a new vendor called the Float Saloon, where fans can buy Coca-Colas, and Coca-Cola floats from a stand that looks like a vintage Coca-Cola can.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.