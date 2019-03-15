Local woman brings talent, artwork, heart to rodeo for more than 2 decades

HOUSTON - Eve Myles has been taking her talent and heart to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for more than two decades.

“My mother said, ‘Ah-huh, I think we have an artist here,’” said Myles.

Myles is 73 years young and has been drawing rodeo-goers year after year.

“I’ve been using crayons and chalk, oil paint ever since,” Myles said. “I do portraits and caricatures. It’s so uplifting, everybody’s so happy and they’re all dressed up.”

Myles first takes pictures of her clients. She then sits in front of her easel in the club level, and by the end of the night, the artwork is done.

“Modern technology is amazing, but I still like working by hand,” she said. “I’m old-school. I like getting my hands dirty. A lot of people come year after year and that’s a lot of fun."

Myles plans to continue drawing at the rodeo for a long time.

“As long as the hand is working, the eyes are working, the brain, I’ll just keep going.”

People can contact Eve on her Facebook page, Art of Eve Myles.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.