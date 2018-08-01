Limited number of Houston Rodeo season tickets go on sale Wednesday

HOUSTON - A limited number of season tickets to the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale Wednesday.

In a tweet, officials at the Rodeo said the select tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and the waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.

For more information about prices and to snag your place in the virtual line, go to RodeoHouston.com/buy-tickets.

According to the Rodeo's website, a season ticket allows the purchaser to secure the same seat for all 20 concerts, and prices start as low as $400. Purchases are limited to four season tickets per household.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.