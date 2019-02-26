Is this your first Houston Rodeo? We've got you covered

HOUSTON - If it’s your first time attending the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, look no further for food and attractions.

KPRC2 asked our audiences on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter about what activities they considered to be a must-do at the rodeo and gathered the best responses.

Here’s a list of 10 activities you don’t want to miss at the rodeo:

Pig races

Ready, set, go pigs! Cheer on baby piglets as they race around a 150-foot track to the finish line.

Rodeo artwork

View beautiful works of art created by junior high and high school students. The art pieces are divided into five categories: mixed medium, monochromatic drawing, painting, 3D and colored drawing.

AGVENTURE

It's an exhibit that's great for children and adults, where you can learn all about agriculture. Every species of livestock can be found in this fun area. It is located in Hall A of the NRG Center.

Mutton bustin'

One of the most unique rodeo events. Children ages of 5 and 6 fight to hold on tight to a sheep for as long as they can.

Petting zoo

Face your fears or love for animals by visiting the petting zoo. The zoo showcases both farm and exotic animals that are hungry for your attention.

Carnival

Take a ride with your friends while enjoying a 360-degree view of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on the Ferris wheel.

Shopping

Inspired by rodeo attire? Shop until you drop at over 300 retail vendors. Visit booths in NRG Stadium and the NRG Center.

Friday food galore

Get your taste buds ready to try award-winning dishes and some of your favorite foods. Turkey legs, fried Oreos, cinnamon rolls, Harlon’s BBQ and funnel cakes are just a few of the savory foods to try.

Calf scramble

Fifteen calves are released into the arena, darting in every direction, for children to chase and attempt to catch them. Those that are fortunate enough to wrangle a calf will raise the animal and later auction it off for scholarship money.

Livestock show

It’s the world’s largest livestock exhibition. Exhibitors from all over the world and the state of Texas exhibit their livestock in hopes of leaving with the title of Houston Champion.

