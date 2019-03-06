How to get to and from the Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - Ride-sharing and taxis are just a couple of ways to get to and from the Houston Rodeo. There are lots of other alternatives.

Public passenger drop-off is at Gate 9 off Kirby Drive. Take Main Street to Westridge then head east to Gate 9. But be aware, Kirby Drive is closed at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends.

The METRORail lets you catch a ride for just $2.50.

Northbound service runs until 1:40 a.m. Monday through Saturday and until 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Southbound service runs until 3:25 a.m. Monday through Saturday and until 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

If you'd rather park and ride, check out this handy map. It has pickup and drop-off locations for METRORail, METRO bus and Rodeo Express buses managed by the Rodeo. Shuttles drop off at NRG Center or NRG Arena. Parking in these lots is free with the exception of OST 1. There is a charge for the shuttle. Check the map for pricing guides.

Perhaps a limo is more your style for a big night out. Limousine drop-offs and pickups are on the southeast side of the Miller Lite Green Lot, Gate 12 off Lantern point.

If a limo is too much, maybe driving yourself to the Rodeo and taking a tram from the parking lot is more to your taste. The trams are run by Rodeo committee members and offer free daily rides to and from parking lots.

The blue line services NRG Stadium, NRG Arena and the Blue Lot from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The orange line handles NRG Center and NRG Arena between 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The red line takes you to NRG Center, The Holiday Inn and the Red Lot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pink line services NRG Park and 610 Lot between 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The yellow line provides rides to the north side of NRG Stadium and the Yellow Lot from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

