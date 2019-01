Houston Rodeo's The Hideout lineup released

HOUSTON - The Hideout lineup at the 2019 Houston Rodeo has been released.

The Hideout, which is located in a white tent on the west side of NRG Arena, is open from Feb. 26 to March 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Admission to The Hideout is free with NRG Park admission or a RodeoHouston ticket (21 and up).

Tuesday, Feb. 26: Josh Grider

Wednesday, Feb. 27: Market Junction

Thursday, Feb. 28: Jon Stork

Friday, March 1: Chris Ardoin & Nustep Zydeko

Saturday, March 2: Small Town Habit

Sunday, March 3: DJ

Monday, March 4: Dalton Domino

Tuesday, March 5: Bri Bagwell

Wednesday, March 6: Kimberly Dunn

Thursday, March 7: Blake Torrey

Friday, March 8: Aaron Einhouse

Saturday, March 9: Chris Colston

Sunday, March 10: Conjunto Senzzible

Monday, March 11: Austin Meade

Tuesday, March 12: No Dry County

Wednesday, March 13: Kody West

Thursday, March 14: Texas Renegade

Friday, March 15: Braydon Zink

Saturday, March 16: Read Southall

Sunday, March 17: DJ

Weekday performers begin at 10:15 p.m. Weekend performers begin at 8:30 p.m.

Check out live music in The Hideout following the concerts in NRG Stadium! Free admission with a rodeo/concert ticket or grounds pass, you won't want to miss seeing these talented artists perform in 2019! #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/L4aqdCwoAo — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 17, 2019

