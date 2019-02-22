Grills hot and ready for Houston Rodeo cook-off Thursday

HOUSTON - More than 250 teams were preparing Thursday for the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest this weekend.

“We started as an all-girls cook-off team back in 1978 and it started out as a chili cook-off,” said President Jimmie Allen.

The Goody Girls Group have been taking part in the Rodeo cook-off for 41 years. They have donated $400,000 to charity.

“We actually donate to the agriculture mechanics, calf scramble, the Armed Forces Appreciation and the Houston Children’s Music Foundation,” Allen said.

The group even has a disco saddle that’s a big hit at the cook-off.

“One of team members, she and her husband had a ranch and he passed away. She sold the ranch. They donated the saddle and we blinged it up and it’s kinda our focal point,” she said.

The cooking team prepares all year, but started cooking the barbecue last week.

It takes "a lot of time, a lot of cooking this and that with brisket, ribs, chicken and sausage. We put a lot of hard work but it pays off in the end for the charity,” said chief cook Michael Smith.

“Get the right seasonings, get the right temperature, get the right cook times, procedures , there's a lot of stuff that goes into it,” said Bobby Bodden with Texas Cowtown Cookers.

Some cookers say the contest gets more challenging with every year that goes by because of the pressure they put on themselves.

“We had 4th place in 2014. we had 4th place ribs, top 26 so we are hoping to hit there again,” said Hector Ruiz with the Texas Cowtown Cookers.

