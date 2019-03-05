Go Tejano Day: What to know about one of rodeo's most popular days, its performances

HOUSTON - Go Tejano Day is notably one of the most popular days for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, according to a rodeo spokesperson.

In years past, the day has set several attendance records and has been ranked multiple times among the top 25 paid rodeo/concert attendance records.

Six of the top spots from 2013-18 are for Go Tejano Day, with the lowest record attendance number being 75,224 for March 2014.

Go Tejano Day 2018 held the No. 2 spot with 75,565 until Friday’s Cardi B concert, which bumped it down to No. 3 under the March 2018 Garth Brooks performance.

Sunday’s attendance for Go Tejano Day is expected to hold its own as people come out for the Rodeo Mariachi Invitational and a performance by Los Tigres Del Norte.

The renowned norteño band is made up of five Mexican-American brothers from California who have been performing together since 1970.

Their breakout single, “Contrabando y Tración,” remains one of the band’s most popular songs.

Among the band’s many achievements are seven Grammy Awards, 50 studio albums and 15 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Songs chart.

On top of the main performance, the rodeo is also hosting its annual Mariachi Invitational, where five professional groups from across the state will compete for a $7,500 cash prize.

According to the Houston Rodeo website, the groups – whose identities will remain secret -- will do two performances at the Arena Theater before the semifinals at The Hideout at NRG Park.

The two finalists will perform in front of the Houston Rodeo crowd for a chance to take home the cash prize.

For more information about Go Tejano Day or Los Tigres Del Norte, go to the rodeo website.

