Go Tejano Day, Los Tigres Del Norte set new all-time paid rodeo/concert attendance record

HOUSTON - It looks like Cardi B was dethroned Sunday night after RodeoHouston announced that Go Tejano Day set a new attendance record with Los Tigres Del Norte.
RodeoHouston tweeted that Sunday night's new all-time paid rodeo/concert attendance record was set with 75,586 in paid attendance.
Los Tigres Del Norte beat Cardi B's 75,580 attendance record by six.
Go Tejano Day is known as one of the rodeo's most popular days, according to a spokesperson.
In years past, the day has set several attendance records and has been ranked multiple times among the top 25 paid rodeo/concert attendance records.
