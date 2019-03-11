Go Tejano Day, Los Tigres Del Norte set new all-time paid rodeo/concert attendance record

HOUSTON - It looks like Cardi B was dethroned Sunday night after RodeoHouston announced that Go Tejano Day set a new attendance record with Los Tigres Del Norte.

RodeoHouston tweeted that Sunday night's new all-time paid rodeo/concert attendance record was set with 75,586 in paid attendance.

Los Tigres Del Norte beat Cardi B's 75,580 attendance record by six.

Go Tejano Day sets a new attendance record with @tigresdelnorte! Tonight, the new All-Time paid Rodeo/Concert Attendance Record was set with 75,586 in paid attendance! #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/rmxifvU06Q — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 11, 2019

Go Tejano Day is known as one of the rodeo's most popular days, according to a spokesperson.

In years past, the day has set several attendance records and has been ranked multiple times among the top 25 paid rodeo/concert attendance records.

