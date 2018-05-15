George Strait to perform at 2019 Houston Rodeo

Singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Country music legend George Strait will perform as part of the concert lineup at the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The annual rodeo will run for 21 days next year – Feb. 25 to March 17 – and Strait will perform on the final night.

“We are extremely excited to welcome George Strait back to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “George has a long history with the Rodeo, first taking the stage in 1983.”

In fact, next year’s performance will mark the 30th time Strait has played the Rodeo.

The Rodeo concert will be Strait’s only performance in Texas next year, organizers said.

The remaining concert lineup will be announced in early January when individual tickets are also expected to go on sale.

A limited amount of season tickets will go on sale Aug. 1.

