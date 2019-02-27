Family celebrates 30 years of BBQ at Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - Houston Rodeo is in full swing and one family is celebrating serving barbecue for 30 years.

For Candace Brooks -- food is family.

At the rodeo every year, for the past 30 years, you could find Candace Brooks along with her mother and father, Harlon and Alfreddie Brooks, serving up barbecue goodness.

"Feels good to be out here 30 years," Candace Brooks said.

She said much hasn't changed since her first rodeo.

"We were operating out of a small tent. It was just miserable working conditions back in those days," Candace Brooks said.

The Brooks family came to the rodeo after about a decade in business at their brick-and-mortar restaurant in the South Park neighborhood on the south side.

The rodeo marked a new frontier.

"Being here at the livestock show and rodeo really helped us financially because when we started out, things were a little slow in our business," Alfreddie Brooks said.

So, what they made at the rodeo covered for slow months. These days, the Brooks remain active, but it's the Brooks children who will carry the torch and tradition.

"They have made a way for me and my brother to continuously have something to look forward to," Candace Brooks said.

They said they are thankful for the 30 years of tradition at Rodeo Houston.

"It has been a great asset to our family, to the Brooks family. And just a legacy that we can look forward to," Candace Brooks said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.