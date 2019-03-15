Enjoy it while it lasts: Houston Rodeo winding down

People walk through the carnival area at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 12, 2019.

HOUSTON - If you haven’t already, get your ticket to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo because the world’s largest livestock show is coming to a close this weekend.

The Rodeo is ending on Sunday after its 20-day run of entertainment, education and special events.

Here’s a lineup of activities and concerts that you can attend during the final three days. To view the full schedule, go to RodeoHouston.com.

Friday

Camel rides - Experience an adventure atop a camel’s back. Each ride is $9.

The Junction Carnival - Enjoy kid-friendly games, attractions and prizes at the carnival.

Cody Johnson performance - Texas native Cody Johnson will be making his third appearance at the Rodeo. He will take the stage at 8:45 p.m. Early arrival is suggested.

Saturday

Donkey and mule show - Participate in a western-themed performance that includes trail and ranch riding. The show begins at 8 a.m.

Champion Wine Garden - Listen to live music and wind down with more than 70 wine samples.

Brad Paisley - Don’t miss your chance to see Paisley, a veteran to the Rodeo stage, sway the crowd during his performance at 5:45 p.m.

Sunday

Cowboy church - Gather for Sunday morning service with family and friends brought to you by Pastor Ronnie Moyer at 8 a.m.

Mutton bustin’ - Take your kids to enjoy the rush of holding onto a sheep for eight seconds on a first come, first served basis.

Closing concerts - Enjoy an evening of live performances from country singers George Strait, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. Lovett is set to join Strait and Keen on stage in a concert-only performance to close out the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at 7 p.m.

