Crowds vs. calm: These are the best times to go to the rodeo

HOUSTON - Whether you prefer a hyped-up crowd or a more relaxed rodeo environment, there is something for every kind of person at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The rodeo kicked off Monday and will continue through March 17.

Throughout the three weeks of rodeo, there are plenty of themed days and special events that are sure to bring out a great crowd.

Among the most popular are Armed Forces Day, First Responders Day and Go Tejano Day, according to a Houston Rodeo spokesperson.

Armed Forces Day is Thursday and will be emceed by KPRC2’s own veteran, Bill Balleza.

The day is centered on honoring men and women for their military service. Any actively serving member in uniform and with a current military ID or the spouse of an actively serving member with a current military spouse ID will be granted free NRG Park admission.

On March 4, First Responders Day will be honoring various law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS and other emergency services agencies, and any first responder with a badge along with four family members will be able to get into NRG Park for free.

According to the Houston Rodeo, Go Tejano Day is notoriously one of the busiest days for the rodeo. This year it will be celebrated on March 10 and will feature the annual Mariachi Invitational and a concert by Los Tigres Del Norte.

If you can’t make it to a themed day, but are still looking to enjoy the buzz of a crowd, peak times for the rodeo are around 5 p.m. for weekdays and around noon on weekends. Weekends and the week of spring break tend to be the busiest overall days for rodeogoers.

Despite the event’s popularity, there are still days perfect for those looking to enjoy a slower pace at the rodeo.

According to the Houston Rodeo, the slowest days tend to be weekdays (excluding the week of spring break).

Monday through Wednesday tend to be less crowded than those close to the weekend, and on average weekday mornings are also the best times for a slower-paced rodeo experience.

However, any person who has been to the rodeo can tell you that whether it’s packed or not, there is really no bad day to go to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

