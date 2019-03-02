Cardi B or George Strait: Which artist broke which record at Rodeo

HOUSTON - In the wake of Cardi B's record-breaking performance Friday night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, many were left wondering about the 2013 attendance record held by country icon George Strait.

Rodeo officials said Cardi B broke the record for all-time paid concert attendance during the actual rodeo, with 75,580 people.

In 2013 Strait's farewell concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo had 80,020 people. But, that was only a concert -- there was no rodeo that day.

That permitted more seats to be on the floor of the stadium, making it a separate category.

To see the numbers for yourself, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.