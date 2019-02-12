Cardi B coming to the rodeo? Not if this petition has anything to say about it

HOUSTON - Rapper Cardi B is at the center of an animal rights petition that seeks to get the star to cancel her performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The petition now has more than 15,000 supporters.

The petition description reads:

"Horrible news, animal lovers: Cardi B is headlining an event chock-full of animal abuse: the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"Cardi B is, herself, an animal lover, which is why we're asking her to stand up for these poor animals and cancel her performance at the rodeo.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo includes events like the "Calf Scramble" where stressed and scared baby cows are set loose and then chased by children. There is also a "Paint Horse Show" where horses are trained to perform and move through trails using a method called "breaking" — a.k.a. getting beaten. There is not good reason to treat a horse like this, it's truly just to force them to perform for human entertainment. Of course there are also the more traditional rodeo events that are extremely abusive. For example, in order to get the bulls angry enough to buck their riders off, they apply a painful flank strap.

"Honestly, events like this shouldn't exist and if more people like Cardi B said so, we could start closing them down.

"Cardi B has 11 dogs, that's how much she loves animals. She may not know all the ways animals are being abused to make this Houston event go on though. That's why it's up to us, her fans, to ask her not to use her name and popularity to support such gruesome behavior.

"I just want Cardi to come out as an animal lover and stand up for the abused animals at the rodeo.

"Cardi, please be a hero for animals and drop out of this event!"

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo officials shared this statement with KPRC concerning the controversy:

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo strongly believes in the importance of animal welfare. We take great pride in the care and attention our livestock receive throughout the Rodeo. We work closely with veterinary professionals and the Houston SPCA who are on-site daily.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Cardi B on March 1 and would be happy to show her how we treat all animals."

What do you think about Cardi B and the petition? Let us know in the comments.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.