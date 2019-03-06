Camila Cabello covers Selena's 'Dreaming of You' at Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - Camila Cabello paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano on Tuesday during her Houston Rodeo debut at NRG Stadium.
The former Fifth Harmony singer donned a cowboy hat for a rousing start to her concert, before transitioning to a more soulful cover of Selena’s ballad “Dreaming of You.”
Video of the concert posted on NRG Park’s Facebook page showed the crowd singing along.
The song was posthumously released as a single in 1995, about six months after Selena was shot and killed in Corpus Christi.
Cabello joins a long line of Houston Rodeo performers this year that have honored the slain singer. Kacey Musgraves and Prince Royce also covered Selena songs during their Rodeo concerts. Cardi B belted out “Como la Flor” while standing next to a photo of Selena backstage after her Rodeo performance.
