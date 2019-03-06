Camila Cabello covers Selena's 'Dreaming of You' at Houston Rodeo

Camila Cabello performs during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium in Houston on March 6, 2019.

HOUSTON - Camila Cabello paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano on Tuesday during her Houston Rodeo debut at NRG Stadium.

The former Fifth Harmony singer donned a cowboy hat for a rousing start to her concert, before transitioning to a more soulful cover of Selena’s ballad “Dreaming of You.”

Video of the concert posted on NRG Park’s Facebook page showed the crowd singing along.

Camila Cabello there’s nowhere in the world I’d rather be than here at the RODEOHOUSTON with you! 🎤😭😍 Another beautiful night with another artist paying tribute to Selena Quintanilla. ❤️ Posted by NRG Park on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

The song was posthumously released as a single in 1995, about six months after Selena was shot and killed in Corpus Christi.

Cabello joins a long line of Houston Rodeo performers this year that have honored the slain singer. Kacey Musgraves and Prince Royce also covered Selena songs during their Rodeo concerts. Cardi B belted out “Como la Flor” while standing next to a photo of Selena backstage after her Rodeo performance.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.