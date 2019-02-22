Annual rodeo cook-off features international flair

HOUSTON - Final preparations are underway for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 49th annual World Championship Barbecue Cookoff Contest.

Teams were busy Wednesday readying their tents and coordinating food and alcohol deliveries in preparation for the 250,000 people who will attend the event over the next three days.

There are 252 teams entered this year.

"We won the whole cook-off, hopefully we'll be on stage come Saturday afternoon," said Randy Ritch, of Ritch's Raiders.

There's a definite international flair, with seven teams from other countries.

"It is time to show the world how we are making barbecue in Brazil," said Daniel Lee, with Pitmasters Brasil.

Doors open to the public Thursday at 5 p.m.

It's almost rodeo cookoff time and the teams are getting the final preps down on the tents! Posted by KPRC2 Syan Rhodes on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.