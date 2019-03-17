8 Rodeo competitors add to previous winnings during Super Series Championship

HOUSTON - Eight Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo competitors added $50,000 to previous winnings during the Super Series Championship on Saturday.

Michael Otero took home the 2019 RodeoHouston Super Series Tie-Down Roping Championship title with a time of 8.5 seconds.

Winning with a 92-second ride, Kaycee Feild is now a five-time RodeoHouston Champion.

During their first time as a team roping duo, Ty Blasingame and Kyle Lockett were named the 2019 RodeoHouston Super Series Team Roping Champions. The team had a time of five seconds to take the win.

Jesse Wright took home the 2019 RodeoHouston Super Series Saddle Bronc Riding Champion title, after earning a score of 86 in the shootout round.

It was a first-time RodeoHouston appearance for Josh Garner, and he was named the 2019 RodeoHouston Super Series Steer Wrestling Champion.

Back-to-back RodeoHouston Super Series Barrel Racing Champion Nellie Williams-Miller ran her fastest time at the rodeo this year with a 14.26-second ride in the shootout round to secure her second win.

Trevor Kastner made his eight seconds count, scoring 90 points in the shootout round to win the 2019 RodeoHouston Super Series Bull Riding Champion title.

