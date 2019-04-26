New tiny, luxury boutique hotel coming to Montrose

Goodnight Hospitality, the group behind the popular Montrose honky tonk bar, Goodnight Charlies, is bringing a few more destinations to the area including a tiny hotel.

HOUSTON - Goodnight Hospitality, the group behind the popular Montrose honky-tonk bar, Goodnight Charlies, is bringing a few more destinations to the area.

Among the new establishments will be a small retail shop called Montrose Cheese & Wine where people can get wine, beer and cheese, Rosie Cannonball, a European-style restaurant with a wood-burning oven and a Mediterranean tasting menu only restaurant called March, all of which are expected to open sometime this year.

However, the group’s most anticipated project will be a nine-room luxury boutique hotel on Dunlavy called The Montrose Hotel.

Goodnight Hospitality Another look at The Montrose Hotel, expected to open in 2020.

According to a news release, the hotel is a response to a “growing trend toward small (10 rooms or less) design hotels that highlight new neighborhoods as tourist destinations and micro-boutique hotels that have been cropping up at the top of the World’s Best Hotel lists in recent years.”

Goodnight Hospitality wants to celebrate Houston’s diversity and give people a chance to explore new parts of the city.

“Houston is a diverse city full of unique neighborhoods and a celebrated culinary scene that is not reflected in the hotel options that almost exclusively serve the Downtown and Galleria area,” said partner Peter McCarthy. “We want to provide out-of-town visitors an opportunity to discover a different side of Houston with a luxury boutique hotel in Montrose—a space that highlights the unique character of our neighborhood and invites guests to explore more of what Houston has to offer.”

The hotel is expected to open in 2020 and will feature food and drink from the Goodnight Hospitality team, including Chef Felipe Riccio and master sommeliers David Keck and June Rodil. It will be just a block from the group’s other concepts.

For more information about the Goodnight Hospitality group and upcoming projects, visit Goodnighthospitality.com.

