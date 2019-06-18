Move over Chelsea Market: This is the re-imagined Houston space redefining retail cool

A rendering shows what Lovett Commercial is planning on doing with the space that used to be the Barbara Jordan Post Office in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON - A local developer has plans to turn the old downtown post office into a booming urban ecosystem.

Lovett Commercial is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at Houston’s former Barbara Jordan Post Office on June 27 at 10 a.m.

The space

There have been many discussions about what to do with the property at 401 Franklin St.

Festivals -- music, art and food to name a few -- have been held at the property over the past few years, but no permanent plans have been made until now.

The complete redevelopment plans will be revealed during the ceremony.

What we know

The over 550,000-square-foot building now called POST Houston will become a mixed-use development.

Lovett Commercial said it will become "a one-of-a-kind urban ecosystem that brings together international cuisine, retail, art, music and innovation."

Here's a look at the property:

Over 500,000 square feet of space on 16 acres of land

Located at the intersection of I-10 and I-45

Features panoramic skyline views

Anchored within the Theatre District and directly along Buffalo Bayou Park

Walking distance to light rail and bus stations

Retail, restaurant and office leasing opportunities available

