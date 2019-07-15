More paid parking lots open at Memorial Park

The skyline of Houston is seen in the background as traffic moves through Memorial Park on July 26, 2018.

HOUSTON - A few more parking lots in Memorial Park are no longer free.

Drivers who park in the lots at the Tennis Center, Golf Course and Fitness Center will now have to pay $1 for three hours of parking in one of the city parking meters installed at the lots. The meters accept cash, credit or payment by ParkHouston app.

Parking meters are active daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All of the money collected from the meters will support the park and maintenance of trails and greenspaces, according to a tweet from the Memorial Park Conservancy.

There are still about 1,400 free parking space in the park, including street parking along Memorial Loop Drive and some lots along Picnic Lane.

