Meteorologist Eric Braate talks Pride

Q-Who is/was your role model?

As far as role models go, I don’t have one; I have many. I grew up with a lot of shame, and it’s taken me a long time to come to the place where I am now, to be really comfortable with who I am. So for me, my role models are all those people out there, gay; straight; black; white; red; yellow--who know who they are, are confident in who they are, and they own it.

Q-What does Pride mean to you?

What does pride mean to me? Short and simple--Pride, to me, means being comfortable in your own skin. It means being proud of who you are, and it means not necessarily caring what anybody else thinks.

Q-How did you come out?

Coming out, to me, has been a process. It wasn’t one moment, it’s taken years. I came out to my family when I was 27 years old. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life, and I was fortunate enough that my family was behind me. They accepted me, and they loved me for who I am.

