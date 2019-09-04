Meet local cancer survivor Mia Spargo

HOUSTON - She plays the surgeon in KPRC 2's Fight 2 End Childhood Cancer PSA. We asked her mom Marina Spargo to give KPRC 2 some background on Mia Spargo's battle with cancer.

Meet Mia Spargo.

Mia is 12 years old. She has been in remission for 5 years.

Her diagnosis:

Mia was diagnosed with a brain tumor (NGGCT) on September 13, 2013. Her mom says Mia was complaining about headaches and weakness for a while. The first diagnosis was diabetes; the doctor said she was born with it. Mia's family looked for a second opinion. After visiting several doctors and still having no answers, a Texas Children's Hospital doctor suggested an MRI. After a few hours, Mia was transferred to the ER where doctors relayed that Mia had a mass in her brain that shouldn't be there. It was later confirmed that she had cancer.

How cancer has impacted Mia and her family:

Mia's mom says life has been difficult with doctor visits, medical bills and two other sons who need care. She says it's hard, but they make it. She says Mia changed her life. Mia's big wish is to see gold ribbons on every house, in every hospital, on every building in Houston and in every organization throughout the month of September. Her mom feels that people need to see children fighting cancer every day on TV. She also wants organizations to always remember the children who defeated cancer but now live with other problems as a result.

