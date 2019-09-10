Meet local cancer survivor Lane Rex

HOUSTON - He plays the firefighter in KPRC 2's Fight 2 End Childhood Cancer PSA. We asked his mom Kimberly Rex to give KPRC 2 some background on Lane Rex's battle with cancer.

Meet Lane Rex.

Lane is 8 years old. He battled cancer for 1,217 days and rang the end-of-treatment bell at Texas Children's Hospital on December 12, 2018.

His diagnosis:

Lane was diagnosed with very high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia twenty one days after his 4th birthday. A couple of weeks before his diagnosis, his parents started noticing bruising all over his body; he was also very sleepy and had a loss of appetite. The day before his diagnosis, he was covered in petechiae (pinpoint, round spots that appear on the skin as a result of bleeding). A normal white blood cell count is usually between 4,000 & 11,000. Lane's white blood cell count was 580,000. He was then medevaced from Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi to Texas Children's Hospital. Lane was immediately put in the pediatric intensive care unit.

How cancer has impacted Lane and his family:

Because of the treatment Lane required, his family relocated to Houston and are here to stay. Lane's mom says there aren't adequate words to describe how cancer has changed their family; each day is a precious gift, and they don't take a single second for granted.

She says Lane is a walking, talking, breathing miracle.



