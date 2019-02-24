Lake Houston property owners: Secure your shoreline property for lake lowering, city says

HOUSTON - Houston Public Works wants Lake Houston property owners to be aware of a lake lowering this week.

The lake will be lowered by 12 inches Monday for dam maintenance, a news release from the city said. The maintenance project is part of an 18-month project to improve the dam's stability.

The city said property owners should secure property along the shoreline before lowering begins.

Officials said they will allow the lake to refill naturally.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.