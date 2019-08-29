KPRC2 goes gold in September to end childhood cancer

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, KPRC2 is launching "Go Gold. Fight 2 End Childhood Cancer," an on-air and digital campaign to raise awareness and funds to help in the fight, because kids can't fight cancer alone.

September is the designated month, and gold is the official color of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in the United States. KPRC2 hopes to turn Houston gold.

The centerpiece of KPRC2's campaign is a locally-produced PSA starring Houston-area cancer survivors and B.I.G. Love Cancer Care beneficiaries taking on roles of everyday heroes. The theme of the PSA: "Help today's kid heroes become tomorrow's superheroes."

KPRC2 News and Houston Life will spotlight local stories and the digital campaign will include a "Go Gold" page on click2houston.com. That page will feature a Go Gold store with limited edition KPRC2 gold merchandise for sale to the public; proceeds benefit B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.



"No one should ever have to battle cancer, especially children," said KPRC2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. "That's why KPRC2 teamed up with B.I.G. Love. We share a mission to fight to end childhood cancer, helping the most vulnerable in our community. By shining a light on this very important cause, KPRC2 hopes to turn Houston gold in September."

