KPRC teams up with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for Summer Blood Drive

KPRC is teaming up with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for the station’s 26th annual Summer Blood Drive.

Each participant has the potential to save up to three local lives with their blood donation.

The 2018 Summer Blood Drive kicks off outside KPRC 2’s studios on Thursday, June 14, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. When entering the KPRC 2 parking lot at 8181 Southwest Freeway, please turn right for visitor parking.

The KPRC 2 Summer Blood Drive will then continue at several locations around the Houston area through June 18.

Eligible blood donors who donate blood June 14-18 and credit KPRC will receive a commemorative Commit for Life T-shirt.

Appointments for the June 14 Summer Blood Drive event at KPRC 2 Studios are strongly encouraged. Link to sign-up: https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/270280

