KPRC Habitat Home build progress continues

HOUSTON - The sixth KPRC2 Houston Habitat for Humanity home is starting to take shape as volunteers from two more corporate partners joined the build Wednesday.

Constant hammering is a familiar sound we’ve come to hear in the northeast Houston neighborhood – the sound of progress.

On the sixth day during the sixth year of the KPRC2 Houston Habitat Build, volunteers with Village Plumbing & Air and Carpet Giant came to lend their skills.

“It’s an accomplishment to put something together and then to look at it and say 'Wow I did that.' So yeah, it’s great,” said Monica Ryan, owner of Village Plumbing.

The hard workers in hard hats put up insulation around the 2019 recipient’s future home. The foam will help to make the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home energy efficient Kunisha Vessel, a mother of two.

“When you see the family you know in the ribbon cutting and the smiles on their faces and know those kids are going to have a safe, clean home to sleep in and grow up in, is just really heartwarming to know that we had that little hand. Even if it’s hammering in some nails, it’s just wonderful,” Meredith Wosenitz, with Carpet Giant.

Houston Habitat for Humanity tells KPRC2 every dollar that is saved on making it efficient is a dollar the homeowner can put toward her mortgage.

