KPRC Habitat Home Build 2018 kicks off Tuesday

HOUSTON - It's that time of year again! KPRC 2 Tuesday will be out working to build the walls for a new Houston Habitat for Humanity home!

This will be our fifth Habitat build.

KPRC 2 is proud to partner with Gallery Furniture to help make this project happen!

Last year, we worked on a home for the Gomez family, who said their home was a "blessing."

We'll be starting bright and early at 6 a.m. Tuesday and you can watch the progress beginning on Channel 2 News Today at that time.

Special thanks to our other sponsors: Frontier Utilities, Village Plumbing, Freddy's Steakburgers, Shipley Do-Nuts, Pappas Restaurants and Sprouts Farmers Market.

