HOUSTON - KPRC Channel 2 is proud to support the Impact a Hero 5K Race - Run, Walk and Wheel, Presented by KBR, on May 5th at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Pre-race ceremonies begin at 7 a.m.

Walk or run next to wounded veterans to help show your appreciation for their sacrifices. Wheelchairs are welcome.

There will also be a 1K fun run for kids.

Money raised will be used to help offer services and support to severely wounded post-9/11 combat veterans and their families.

To register or to learn more about Impact A Hero and the services they offer to veterans, visit impactahero5k.com.



