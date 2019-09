It was just so fitting that a KPRC 2 meteorologist had a baby during a tropical storm.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin announced the arrival of her baby girl today. Lila Rose was born on Tuesday, the same day Tropical Storm Imelda hit Houston.

Merwin, now a mother of three kids, said "we are so thrilled to welcome Lila Rose to our family!"

You can read more about Merwin at her KPRC 2 bio page here.

