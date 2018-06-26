Justin Stapletonto celebrate Christmas in July to benefit Salvation Army of Greater Houston

HOUSTON - Join KPRC 2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton for the Salvation Army’s 3rd annual Christmas In July 5K & KidsK, Saturday, July 7th, in downtown Houston.

The Christmas in July 5K is the best distance for all level runners with a fun Fa La La KidsK at the end! The timed race starts and concludes at the Salvation Army Greater Houston Area Command! This beautiful course runs through downtown Houston featuring the unbeatable holiday spirit... in July!

Proceeds benefit The Salvation Army of Greater Houston’s programs that enrich the lives of the people of Houston through the four shelters, two senior housing complexes, six corps community centers, two social service offices and college preparation program.

Find details and registration information here.

KPRC-TV Channel 2 is a proud sponsor of The Salvation Army Christmas in July 5K.



