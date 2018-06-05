Juneteenth celebrations set across Houston area

HOUSTON - Dozens of events across the Houston and Galveston areas this month will mark Juneteenth – the celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The celebration began June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston with news that the Civil War had ended and that slavery had been abolished. The news came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Historians said Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration to the end of slavery.

This year's celebrations mark 155 years since the Emancipation Proclamation, 153 years since Texas slaves were granted freedom, 146 years of Emancipation Park area Freedom Celebrations and 45 years of Central Houston Freedom Parades, according to the Juneteenth Fest website.

Here’s a list of some of the Juneteenth events.

Friday, June 8, 2018

Gospel Fest

7 p.m.

Cathedral of Faith

801 4th St. North, Texas City

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Texas Black Expo's 15th Annual Summer Celebration

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall D, Houston

Black Music Month Legacy Project Art Exhibition

12 p.m. -5 p.m.

4101 San Jacinto, Suite 116, Houston

Sunday, June 10, 2018

The 3rd Annual Black Music Month Legacy Project

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 pm

4101 San Jacinto, Suite 116, Houston

Texas Black Expo's 15th Annual Summer Celebration

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall D, Houston

Monday, June 11, 2018

Scholarship Golf Tournament

7:00 a.m. registration

Quail Valley Golf Course

2880 La Quinta Dr., Missouri City

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce luncheon - registration required

11:30 a.m.

The Buffalo Soldier Museum

3816 Caroline St., Houston

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Community Service Awards Gala

6 p.m.

Quail Valley City Centre

2880 La Quinta Dr., Missouri City

Lonal X Robinson Juneteenth Talent Show

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

​​​​​​​3rd Ward Multi-Service Center, Houston

Mildred Johnson Miss Juneteenth Pageant

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

3rd Ward Multi-Service Center, Houston

Friday, June 15, 2018

Poetry Slam

7 p.m.

Doyle Convention Center

2010 5th Avenue North, Texas City

Family Funday in the Park

6 p.m.

Hunters Glen Park

1340 Independence, Missouri City

Greater Houston Partnership State of Energy

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Marriott Marquis Houston

1777 Walker Street, Houston

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Juneteenth Parade

7 p.m.

Texas Parkway (FM 2234), Missouri City

Juneteenth Parade and Celebration, Emancipation Park

Celebration 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Parade 4 p.m. at Wheeler to Elgin

Mayor Turner's Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade

10 a.m.

West Montgomery Road

Parade, Festivities and The Charles Brown Celebration

3 p.m.

Bay Street Park

800 Bay Street North, Texas City

Cultural and Art Exhibit

3 p.m.

Missouri City Civic Center

1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City

Festival Under the Stars

6 p.m.

Hunters Glen Park

1340 Independence, Missouri City

Galveston Juneteenth Parade on the Strand

7 p.m.

20th and The Strand, Galveston

Houston Area Urban League's 50th Year Anniversary Equal Opportunity Day Gala

6 p.m.

Bob Lanier Grand Ballroom, 4th floor

1600 Lamar Street, Houston

Broken Chains Awareness' Juneteenth Scholarship Gala

7 p.m.

The Shrine Cultural & Event Center

5309 Martin Luther King Dr., Houston

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Golf Tournament

1 p.m.

Bayou Golf Course

2800 Ted Dudley Drive, Texas City

Friday, June 22, 2018

Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce's Men in Business Conference

11:30 a.m.

Location TBD

Saturday, June 23, 2018

Shape Center's International Food Festival

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

3815 Live Oak St., Houston

Houston Ebony Opera Guild Annual Concert

3 p.m.

Westbury United Methodist Church

5200 Willowbend Boulevard, Houston

Monday, June 25, 2018

2018 Barrier Breaker Award Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Houston

1200 Louisiana St., Houston

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Greater Houston Procurement Breakfast

8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Houston Community College

5601 West Loop South, Houston

Saturday, June 30, 2018

Dance Houston's Annual "H-Town Get Down"

7:30 p.m.

Discovery Green

1500 McKinney, Houston



Dates and details are subject to changes by the sponsoring organization.

