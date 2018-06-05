Juneteenth celebrations set across Houston area

HOUSTON - Dozens of events across the Houston and Galveston areas this month will mark Juneteenth – the celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
The celebration began June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston with news that the Civil War had ended and that slavery had been abolished. The news came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Historians said Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration to the end of slavery.
This year's celebrations mark 155 years since the Emancipation Proclamation, 153 years since Texas slaves were granted freedom, 146 years of Emancipation Park area Freedom Celebrations and 45 years of Central Houston Freedom Parades, according to the Juneteenth Fest website.
Here’s a list of some of the Juneteenth events.
Friday, June 8, 2018
Gospel Fest
7 p.m.
Cathedral of Faith
801 4th St. North, Texas City
Saturday, June 9, 2018
Texas Black Expo's 15th Annual Summer Celebration
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall D, Houston
Black Music Month Legacy Project Art Exhibition
12 p.m. -5 p.m.
4101 San Jacinto, Suite 116, Houston
Sunday, June 10, 2018
The 3rd Annual Black Music Month Legacy Project
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 pm
4101 San Jacinto, Suite 116, Houston
Texas Black Expo's 15th Annual Summer Celebration
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall D, Houston
Monday, June 11, 2018
Scholarship Golf Tournament
7:00 a.m. registration
Quail Valley Golf Course
2880 La Quinta Dr., Missouri City
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce luncheon - registration required
11:30 a.m.
The Buffalo Soldier Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Community Service Awards Gala
6 p.m.
Quail Valley City Centre
2880 La Quinta Dr., Missouri City
Lonal X Robinson Juneteenth Talent Show
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
3rd Ward Multi-Service Center, Houston
Mildred Johnson Miss Juneteenth Pageant
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
3rd Ward Multi-Service Center, Houston
Friday, June 15, 2018
Poetry Slam
7 p.m.
Doyle Convention Center
2010 5th Avenue North, Texas City
Family Funday in the Park
6 p.m.
Hunters Glen Park
1340 Independence, Missouri City
Greater Houston Partnership State of Energy
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Marriott Marquis Houston
1777 Walker Street, Houston
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Juneteenth Parade
7 p.m.
Texas Parkway (FM 2234), Missouri City
Juneteenth Parade and Celebration, Emancipation Park
Celebration 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Parade 4 p.m. at Wheeler to Elgin
Mayor Turner's Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade
10 a.m.
West Montgomery Road
Parade, Festivities and The Charles Brown Celebration
3 p.m.
Bay Street Park
800 Bay Street North, Texas City
Cultural and Art Exhibit
3 p.m.
Missouri City Civic Center
1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City
Festival Under the Stars
6 p.m.
Hunters Glen Park
1340 Independence, Missouri City
Galveston Juneteenth Parade on the Strand
7 p.m.
20th and The Strand, Galveston
Houston Area Urban League's 50th Year Anniversary Equal Opportunity Day Gala
6 p.m.
Bob Lanier Grand Ballroom, 4th floor
1600 Lamar Street, Houston
Broken Chains Awareness' Juneteenth Scholarship Gala
7 p.m.
The Shrine Cultural & Event Center
5309 Martin Luther King Dr., Houston
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Golf Tournament
1 p.m.
Bayou Golf Course
2800 Ted Dudley Drive, Texas City
Friday, June 22, 2018
Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce's Men in Business Conference
11:30 a.m.
Location TBD
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Shape Center's International Food Festival
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
3815 Live Oak St., Houston
Houston Ebony Opera Guild Annual Concert
3 p.m.
Westbury United Methodist Church
5200 Willowbend Boulevard, Houston
Monday, June 25, 2018
2018 Barrier Breaker Award Luncheon
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Houston
1200 Louisiana St., Houston
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Greater Houston Procurement Breakfast
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Houston Community College
5601 West Loop South, Houston
Saturday, June 30, 2018
Dance Houston's Annual "H-Town Get Down"
7:30 p.m.
Discovery Green
1500 McKinney, Houston
Dates and details are subject to changes by the sponsoring organization.
