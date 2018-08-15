Join the Susan G. Komen Houston Race for the Cure

HOUSTON - Join KPRC2’s Khambrel Marshall and Susan G. Komen Houston for the Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 6 in downtown Houston.

Komen Houston, the local leader in breast cancer research and life-saving efforts, is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer locally by connecting patients to breast health resources, providing assistance for those struggling with the financial burden of treatment, convening partners to reduce disparities, advocating for policy change and funding needed services.

Komen Houston has the bold goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026 and they need your help.

Visit Komen-Houston.org to create a team and start fundraising for our community.

