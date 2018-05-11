Join the Houston Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

HOUSTON - Join KPRC2 and the American Cancer Society for the 2018 Houston Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, June 2, at Discovery Green.

Hosted by KPRC2 News Today meteorologist Britta Merwin, the non-competitive 3- to 5-mile walk brings people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer.

The annual event raises money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's most treatable.

From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, the Houston Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved-ones lost. It's a day that shouldn't be missed and won't be forgotten.

KPRC2 is a proud media sponsor for the Houston Making Strides Against Cancer Walk.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.