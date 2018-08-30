Join KPRC2 for 2018 Tour de Cure

HOUSTON - KPRC2 invites you to lace up your shoes and get on your bike and ride. Join us for the American Diabetes Association 2018 Tour de Cure on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Prairie View A&M University.

The Tour de Cure is an event where no matter what road you take, you will be joining thousands of people from around the country who have the same passion to fight diabetes and its burdens.

This year's Tour de Cure is bigger and better than ever, with options for everyone. Ride like you own the road. Run like the wind. Walk as a united front. Fundraise like a champ.

All riders, runners and walkers will be treated to lunch and a fantastic celebration for all to enjoy.

For details, visit www.diabetes.org/houstontourdecure. And we'll see you on the Tour.

