Join KPRC 2 and the American Diabetes Association for the 2019 Tour de Cure

Houston - KPRC 2 invites you to ride, run or walk in the American Diabetes Association's 10th Anniversary Houston Tour de Cure, Saturday, September 21, at Prairie View A&M University.

Join KPRC 2 Investigates' Mario Diaz and teams from across our community as they lace up to fight diabetes. No matter what road you take, you will be joining thousands of people from around the country who have a passion to fight diabetes and its burdens.

This year's 10th Anniversary Houston Tour de Cure is bigger and better than ever, with options to everyone -- RIDE like you own the road. RUN like the wind. WALK as a united front. Fundraise like a CHAMP!

All riders, runners and walkers will be treated to lunch and a fantastic celebration for all to enjoy.

For details, visit www.diabetes.org/houstontourdecure , and we'll see you on the Tour!

