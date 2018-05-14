James Harden's mother honors other single moms on Mother's Day

HOUSTON - The mother of Houston Rockets guard James Harden spent her Mother’s Day surprising other single moms.

Monja Willis said she received more than 1,200 nominations, and chose 13 single moms to receive special gifts.

At an event on Sunday, each mother came forward to claim a hefty gift basket that contained 13 items.

“Today is the 13th, which is James’ number, as well,” Willis said as he handed out the first basket. “I just wanted to do something special for you guys.”

Willis said that as a single mother, she understands what it’s like to work extra hard to raise a family.

“So many of them have trials and tribulations that they’re dealing with, and I just want to reach out and let them know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Willis said.

This was the first of four rounds of surprises, all of which are secret, Willis said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.