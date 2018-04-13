Brew at the Houston Zoo event features best beers from Texas

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo is getting ready for an event that will offer adult park-goers beer, music and entertainment.

'Brew at the Zoo' happens on Thursday, April 26. It will highlight some of the best beers in Texas and surrounding areas. Those who attend can check out the zoo while sipping on beer. There will also be live music by local artists, as well as an animal-themed 'Trivia Gone Wild' for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

The event is only for adults 21 and up. No babies or children are allowed. Guests will have to show valid photo ID to enter.

What: Brew at the Zoo

When: Thursday, April 26, 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Prices:

General Admission - $45

Designated Driver - $25

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.