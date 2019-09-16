Houston Texans, Whataburger team up to support Houston Food Bank's effort to combat hunger

The Whataburger logo is seen on a restaurant in Friendswood, Texas, on May 31, 2018.

The Houston Texans and Whataburger are teaming up for a good cause this month.

The two Houston favorites will be raising money in an effort to fight hunger in the city in their fourth annual Hunger Action Month.

“As a business that serves food daily, hunger relief is a top priority," said Whataburger Regional Director of Operations Jeff Foster. "The Houston Texans are an incredible partner in this effort, and we’re so thankful for their continued support."

Customers who donate $1 or more at any of the 141 Houston-area Whataburger locations from Sept. 9 through Sept. 30, will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger, valid with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink.

“We love our fans in Houston, and hope they’ll help us support our community when they visit our Houston-area restaurants,” said Foster.

With each dollar donated, the Houston Food Bank will be able to provide three meals to those Houstonians in need.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.