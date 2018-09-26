Houston rapper Slim Thug gifts renovated home to Harvey family

HOUSTON - Houston rapper Slim Thug helped ten families affected by Hurricane Harvey during a ceremony Wednesday, and one of them got a new home.

Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, promised last month to award a newly renovated home to a family in need.

On Wednesday, the ten finalist families assembled for a ceremony to reveal the winner. Each family was given a box. Inside one of them was the keys to the home.

Wendy Villalba, the big winner, said she picked box number 10 because her birthday is Oct. 10.

“It’s a blessing,” Villalba said. “It’s a home for me and my boys. What more can you ask for?”

Each of the other nine families received a check for $2,000.

