Houston Life's Derrick Shore Talks Pride

Q-What does Pride mean to you?

A-For me, Pride means celebrating our differences. And I think for a lot of people, including myself, growing up I learned that different was bad. It took me a while to realize that being different is good. And my sister once told me something that I will never forget, she said “Once we learn to celebrate each other’s differences, instead of being afraid of them, that is when the world will be a much better place.”



Q-How did you come out?

A-Wow, I came out so long ago, that it’s hard for me even to remember. Growing up, I grew up in a very conservative bubble and so it was certainly difficult to say the least. In fact, it was the secret that I assumed, no one would ever know. Fast forward to today, there is nothing more freeing and liberating than being totally open about who I am and who I love.



Q-Who is/was your role model?

A-There are so many incredible LGBTQ role models I have throughout the course of history, really. So many people that are gay and I had no idea right? But if I had to choose just one role model, I would say that person is my mom because she always taught me to treat people with respect and kindness, no matter who they are or where they’re from.

