Houston Area Women's Center in ‘urgent need' of diapers, clothing, more

HOUSTON - The Houston Area Women’s Center said it has an urgent need for several items for its clients, including new clothing, nonperishable food and diapers.
The center serves as a shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence. In 2018, the center sheltered 1,042 adults and children.
What items does the Houston Area Women’s Center need?
The center said it has an urgent need for these items:
- Baby wipes
- Diapers size 5 and 6
- Nonrefrigerated, shelf stable ready meals
- New women’s yoga pants with tags
- New men’s athletic pants and shorts with tags
- New T-shirts with tags, all genders and sizes
- News sports bras with tags
- New underwear and socks, all genders and sizes
- Individually packaged, non-perishable snacks
Where and when can I drop off my donations?
Anyone wishing to donate items to the Houston Area Women’s Center can drop off their donations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1010 Waugh Drive, Houston.
