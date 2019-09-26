Houston Area Women's Center in ‘urgent need' of diapers, clothing, more

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston Area Women’s Center said it has an urgent need for several items for its clients, including new clothing, nonperishable food and diapers.

The center serves as a shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence. In 2018, the center sheltered 1,042 adults and children.

What items does the Houston Area Women’s Center need?

The center said it has an urgent need for these items:

Baby wipes

Diapers size 5 and 6

Nonrefrigerated, shelf stable ready meals

New women's yoga pants with tags

New men’s athletic pants and shorts with tags

New T-shirts with tags, all genders and sizes

News sports bras with tags

New underwear and socks, all genders and sizes

Individually packaged, non-perishable snacks

Where and when can I drop off my donations?

Anyone wishing to donate items to the Houston Area Women’s Center can drop off their donations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1010 Waugh Drive, Houston.



