KPRC 2 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with artist GONZO247

As a born and raised Houston native, artist Mario E. Figueroa, Jr. (GONZO247) has made a significant impact on Houston's mural scene.

One of his most iconic pieces, "Houston is Inspired" can be found at 313 Travis Street in downtown Houston.

From the Artist:

"The mural is a representation of the diversity of Houston, the patterns and colors of the mural are meant to draw you to the center of the mural "At the same time, all of these patterns are abstract butterfly wings. Essentially, all the energy from people and all the cultures, we all create the city. And working together, we are what gives Houston that lift -- those wings.

At the end of the day, art is the universal language" - GONZO247





