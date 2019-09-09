Hispanic Heritage Month: History of Hispanic heritage month in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston has the third largest Hispanic population in the US and the city is getting prepared for the upcoming Hispanic Heritage month festivities.

The celebrations will begin on September 15 and run until October 15.

According to the National Hispanic Heritage Month website, “The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402. The day of September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September18, respectively. Also, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is October 12, falls within this 30 day period.”

According to the U.S. Census, around 37 percent of Houston’s population was Hispanic or Latino in 2000. This number is only growing.

With such influential Hispanic key figures in Houston, the entire city will be celebrating all month long.

Here are five well-known Houston area spots and teams that are having special celebrations:

