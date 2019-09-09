4 things to know about the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston

HOUSTON - The Institute of Hispanic Culture (IHCH) is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1965.



According to the IHCH, “IHCH serves the Hispanic community, providing different educational and networking activities in collaboration with local universities, the Texas Commission of the Arts, Houston Arts Alliance, the Miller Outdoor Theater, and other private organizations and sponsors. The main priorities of IHCH are education and preserving Hispanic culture and values. As such, the Institute’s committees organize activities and events to raise funds for our scholarship program. We are proud to award merit-based scholarships to Hispanic high school and college students from Houston during our annual Gala, Noche de las Americas, hosted every October.”

Here are four things to know about their upcoming events:

1. The IHCH hosts a variety of events each month that include photography classes, films, concerts, speakers and art exhibitions. On Sept. 19 they will be hosting the 5th Annual Latino Health Summit.

2. On Oct. 18 will be the annual Día de la Hispanidad, which this year will be a tribute to the culture of Venezuela. This will be a free performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

3. The 54th annual Gala Noches de las Américas will take place on Oct. 26 at the InterContinental Hotel – Medical Center. This year’s theme for the black tie event is the golden years. For more ticket information, click here.

4. Each school year scholarship funds are granted to worthy high school, college and medical school students. According to the IHCH, “The goal of the Scholarships Committee is to reflect the mission of The Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston, which is: to disseminate the Hispanic arts, language, literature and culture and to help Hispanic students fulfill their higher education aspirations in any field of expertise." For more information on scholarship guidelines, click here.

Guests can visit the center at 3315 Sul Ross St.

